Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 08, 2019

"Let me be clear: This is not a political statement. This is a statement of principle."

At the 137th Supreme Convention of the Knights of Columbus, which concluded August 8 in Minneapolis, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson announced new initiatives and gave updates on the hundreds of projects the Knights are involved in, both nationally and internationally.

One initiative he announced is the Knights’ plan to support refugees at the US-Mexico border.

“As Catholic men and family men, we are all deeply concerned for the plight of the refugees who have fled their homelands into ours. Their need is great — but the compassion of our Brother Knights is greater still,” Anderson said.

While recognizing that individual councils close to the border have already responded with food, water, clothing and other needs, Anderson said that the organization as a whole will begin supporting these efforts.

“We are prepared to commit at least $250,000 immediately in humanitarian aid for refugees to the Southern Border,” he said. “We are prepared to expand it, with additional resources, to help those in refugee camps in every border state — including Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.”

Anderson added:

Let me be clear: This is not a political statement. This is a statement of principle. This is about helping people who need our help right now. It is a natural and necessary extension of our support for refugees across the world. It shows our nation and the world that where there is a need, there is a Knight to answer it. And on our Southern Border, the Knights of Columbus will be there.

See more news of the Convention here.

Tags:
ImmigrationRefugees
