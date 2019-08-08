When you’re sick, consecrate yourself to Our Lady with this prayer from Pius XII

We arraign ourselves beside you on the Calvary where your Jesus hangs.
Dowered with the high grace of suffering, and hopeful of fulfilling in our own flesh what is wanting in our sharing of Christ’s passion, on behalf of his Mystical Body, the Church, we consecrate to you ourselves and our pain. We pray that you will place them on that Altar of the Cross to which Jesus is affixed. May they be little victims of propitiation for our salvation, for the salvation of all peoples.
O Mother of Sorrows, accept this consecration. Strengthen our hopeful hearts, that as partakers of Christ’s sufferings we may also share in his comfort now and for evermore. Amen.
~Find this and more prayers in the Essential Mary Handbook.
