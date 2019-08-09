Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Art & Culture

Catholic Energies is on a mission to bring “Laudato Si'” to life

CATHOLIC ENERGIES
CatholicCharitiesUSA | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 09, 2019

The company that has already made an impact in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. is planning to expand.

Catholic Energies is a non-profit group that has made it their mission to provide cheap, renewable sources of power to Catholic communities. Although they’ve only been around for a couple of years, they’ve already made a big impact on the East Coast and now they’re planning to expand their project, with the goal of taking it nationwide.

Launched in 2017 by parent organization Catholic Climate Covenant (CCC), Catholic Energies has already completed several projects, the grandest of which is a 5,000-panel solar installation in Washington, D.C. When it’s completed, in early 2020, the solar energy system will provide electricity for 12 Catholic Charities-owned properties and will cut their power bills by nearly 80%.

Read more:
D.C. Catholic Charities to be powered by massive 5-acre solar power installation

Catholic Energies explains that approximately 70% of church building ownership costs are in operations and capital expenditures. By freeing up the majority of these expenses with renewable energy, their work allows more money to be put into charitable works. Dan Misleh, the executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant, told Kevin Christopher Robles of America Magazine:

“It essentially takes away the cost of electricity for all Catholic Charities buildings. It lowers their rate to about two cents per kilowatt-hour, from about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour. Those savings then can go into the core mission of Catholic Charities: to shelter the homeless, to feed the hungry [and] to provide other services …”

Catholic Climate Covenant began in 2006, with the goal of spreading awareness of the Catholic responsibility to prevent climate change. They were developing Catholic Energies around the same time that Pope Francis released his encyclical on climate change, “Laudato Si’.”

Answering Pope Francis’ call to action, Catholic Energies offers no-cost counseling to Catholic institutions on the possibility of renewable energy sources. From there, the nonprofit conducts the legwork of finding investors for the project, who foot the whole bill in exchange for federal tax credits and state-level incentives, which vary depending on the state.

By the time Catholic Energies is done, the the community that benefits from their work only has to pay the bare minimum for upkeep and what power the solar system does not produce. Catholic Energies further decreases the bill by paying its five employees from a break-even developer’s fee, which is less than the industry standard of 15%.

The last two years have been so successful for Catholic Energies that the CCC is planning to expand the operation. They are already reaching out to Catholic Charities in Iowa and Illinois, as well as opening new projects in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C..

“We’re able to reach out to any place in the U.S. that wants to be more energy efficient,” Mr Misleh said.

If you are a member of a Catholic community or charity that is interested in working with Catholic Energies to develop a system of clean, renewable energy for a Catholic church, school, hospital, or other institution, contact Catholic Enegies here.

Tags:
AmericaCatholicEnvironmentLaudato Si
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  5. John Burger
    10 facts about Catholicism that might surprise you
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW