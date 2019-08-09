Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

How many miracles does it take to be canonized a saint?

ARCHBISHOP OSCAR ROMERO
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 09, 2019

The canonization process can vary depending on the saint and the history behind them.

A canonized saint in the Roman Catholic Church is someone who has lived a life of heroic virtue and whose example is particularly edifying for the Christian faithful. Not everyone is declared a “saint,” but that does not mean that they aren’t enjoyed the beatific vision of God in heaven.

For those men and women who are canonized, a lengthy process is initiated in which their lives are first examined. If they are shown to have lived a life of heroic virtue, their cause typically progresses and the next stage depends on the verification of miracles.

In order to be beatified (the last step before being canonized), an individual needs to have one miracle attributed to their intercession.

Miracles are described by St. Thomas Aquinas as “those things … which are done by divine power apart from the order generally followed in things.” This means that a miracle must have hard evidence that it did not follow the rules of nature.

One of the most common type of miracles is the sudden healing of someone. According to author Michael O’Neill, “For the cure to be considered miraculous, the disease must be serious and impossible (or at least very difficult) to cure by human means and not be in a stage at which it is liable to disappear shortly by itself. No medical treatment must have been given, or it must be certain that the treatment given has no reference to the cure. The healing must be spontaneous, complete and permanent.”

Read more:
This is how miracles are approved by the Church

The local bishop is put in charge of investigating the miracle and if it is verified, the man or woman is named “Blessed.”

After that stage is complete, a second miracle is required before the final canonization can occur to name the person a “Saint.” On occasion this requirement has been waived, such as in the case of St. John XXIII where only one miracle was verified.

Also, sometimes this procedure is adjusted for saints who have had a long history of veneration. This is called “equivalent canonization” and while the process is not identical, it still requires a history of miraculous intervention.

Cardinal Angelo Amato explained in 2014 that, “an equivalent canonization requires a longtime liturgical cult, the ‘constant and common attestation’ of credible historians about the person’s virtues, and an ‘uninterrupted reputation for wonders’ obtained through that person’s intercession.”

In this case more than two miracles are required and the canonization only occurs after a lengthy time has passed, proving the individual’s heavenly intercession.

Canonization is not meant to be a “reward” for certain men or women after their death, but a public confirmation of their saintly life and union with God. Saints are meant to encourage us in our daily struggle for sanctity and show us the path forward.

Read more:
5 Scandalous sinners who became great saints
Read more:
Now that’s a lotta saints! Vatican’s “saint-maker” to retire after 913 canonizations
Tags:
MiraclesSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  5. John Burger
    10 facts about Catholicism that might surprise you
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW