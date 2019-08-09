Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
News

The cross that withstood an atomic bomb returns to Nagasaki

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHEDRAL
Public Domain
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 09, 2019

Enduring symbol of faith returns to historic center of Japanese Catholicism.

A large wooden cross that was present for and withstood the bombing of Nagasaki is being returned to Japan after three-quarters of a century abroad.

At 11:01 on the morning of August 9, 1945, 75 years ago today, American forces dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. The explosion would instantly claim the lives of about 40,000 people, with tens of thousands falling to the effects of nuclear fallout in the following months.

At the time, Nagasaki was widely regarded as the center of Catholicism in Japan, largely thanks to the efforts of St. Francis Xavier, who devoted his life to evangelizing in the Eastern world. On that fateful morning Nagasaki’s Immaculate Conception Cathedral was caught in the blast, and the entire church was toppled. Miraculously, however, the large wooden cross atop the building survived.

Maryann Cusimano Love, an international relations professor at the Catholic University of America, noted to CNA:

“Catholics were actually worshiping in Nagasaki, in the cathedral, at the time the atomic weapon was dropped. All of the people in the cathedral were instantly killed.”

CNA reports that the cross was discovered by Walter Hooke, a Catholic and a US Marine stationed in Nagasaki, who was taken by the undamaged symbol of his faith standing amidst the destruction. Hooke brought it home to his mother, who eventually had it donated to the Peace Resource Center, an organization that houses reference materials related to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Now, in a “gesture of peace and reconciliation,” the cross is to be returned to Nagasaki, to Immaculate Conception Cathedral, which was rebuilt in 1959. Maus explained that he decided to return the cross after he learned that the community had been searching for the cross’ whereabouts for the last 75 years. Of the donation he said:

“Very few artifacts from the cathedral were retained and that’s why it’s crucial to give back that cross, which is so deeply tied to their identity.”

Tags:
CatholicJapan
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  5. John Burger
    10 facts about Catholicism that might surprise you
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW