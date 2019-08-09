Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Art & Culture

The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody moved it since 1757?

©Aleteia
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Aug 09, 2019

Also known as the “status quo ladder,” it is shared among six churches.

An old wooden ladder rests on the ledge of the right window of the main facade of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. They call it “the immovable ladder.” It has barely been moved from that ledge since 1757. Someone tried to steal it in 1981 (the person was immediately arrested by the Israeli police). Then, in 1997, someone managed to hide it for several weeks, but eventually the ladder was found and returned to its site. Finally, workers involved in the preservation and restoration of the bell tower of church had to move it in 2009 to set some scaffolding.

That aside, the ladder has just been there since the mid-18th century.

Like most churches in the Holy Land, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is a place of worship of numerous and diverse Christian confessions. In the 18th century, during the reign of the Ottoman Sultan Osman III, the Status Quo Agreement was signed. In addition to dividing Jerusalem into quadrants, the Sultan also decreed that whoever was in control of a designated area in the city, would control it indefinitely in the future.

However, the agreement also included a special clause: if multiple groups had some authority over a certain site, they should all agree unanimously to any changes made to the site, however small. And while this decree proved useful in avoiding impositions of some groups on others, it has also made it impossible to properly maintain several of these pilgrimage sites: unless all parties entirely agree to the minimum detail, there is nothing that can be done.

This explains why the ladder has not moved since then. Currently, six Christian churches have rights over the Holy Sepulchre, and nobody is very clear about who owns that very particular ledge or the window on which the ladder rests. Even more, it is not clear who owns the ladder itself (although some claim it belongs to the Armenian Apostolic Church).

Clearly, over the centuries the ladder has grown to have an important meaning on its own. During his visit to the Holy Land in the mid-1960’s, Pope Paul VI understood how the ladder, a symbol of the Status Quo Agreement, had also become a sad testimony of the divisions among Christians. Considering the Roman Catholic Church is one of the six groups that must decide on changes to be made in the Holy Sepulchre, he decreed that the staircase would not be moved until the divisions between Christians were not resolved. In fact, a Muslim family has historically been entrusted with keeping the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The keys keep getting handed down to the next generation.

Tags:
Church HistoryHistoryHoly Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  5. John Burger
    10 facts about Catholicism that might surprise you
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW