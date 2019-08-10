Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Lifestyle

Hey, new dads, your baby’s infancy is your time to shine

OJCOSTWO
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Aug 10, 2019

When that little one arrives it's easy to feel on the sidelines, but here's the vital role you play.

The infancy stage is especially confusing for a lot of new dads, particularly if it’s your first baby. You imagine playing catch with your toddler, shoulder rides, making her laugh — and you’ll get there, but for now, this new baby of yours can’t even hold up her head, much less recognize your face. She still has to get to know you. She’s been inside mom for nine months, and mom’s is the only body that feels familiar right now. She has to form that bond first.

Add to this the fact that your wife is focusing so hard on the baby — navigating the breastfeeding relationship, healing from the birth, and coping with postpartum hormones — and you might feel like you’re on the sidelines. Your wife is in survival mode and the baby’s taking up all her extra energy. As for the baby, she doesn’t do much besides eat and sleep.

But while it may feel like you don’t have much of a role right now, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. You need to know that now more than ever, you are central to your family.

It’s true, you can’t fix a lot of what’s going on. You can’t make the mastitis disappear or the baby sleep longer, or you can’t talk your wife out of the baby blues or speed up her healing process. But your job as a father at this time can be summed up in three main ways.

1
This too shall pass

Remind yourself that although this stage feels like forever, it’s temporary. Your relationship with your new baby is going to grow every day until she laughs when she hears your voice. You’ll get there, I promise. Lean deep into the practice of patience right now, and hang in there. This isn’t what your life will look like forever.

As for feeling like you’re on the outside, there’s a huge body of scientific evidence to suggest that your presence in your family right now is crucial.

2
Solving problems...before they even begin

One of the known causes of postpartum depression is “a lack of strong emotional support from spouse, partner, family, or friends.” As the husband, your are closest to your wife — your support is going to make the most difference in her mental health. And supportive, encouraging dads are actually a key factor in helping moms breastfeed successfully. It all has a huge ripple effect. Moms with good postpartum mental health form strong and early bonds with their babies, leading to better mental and physical health for the baby — a stronger start is a big deal.

Think about it another way: Newborns whose mothers do get postpartum depression have a much harder time forming a secure attachment, a bond that will go on to affect them for years. Your presence and support might not look like it’s doing much, but it might be changing the trajectory of your whole family, in the direction of closeness and peace.

3
Hidden, but crucial

Your job right now is to make quiet, patient sacrifices, to uncomplainingly change diapers and do dishes, to support your wife emotionally through this transition, to remind her that she’s doing a great job with a steep learning curve. It doesn’t feel like much, but really, good parenting doesn’t feel like much either, a lot of the time.  The gifts that you give to your children won’t usually be flashy and dramatic. They’ll be things like your time, your attention, your nightly bedtime stories, your dad jokes. Your family probably won’t be flashy and dramatic, either. But your family will still change the world if it’s a community of love, and willing to sacrifice.

All the most powerful things in life are behind-the-scenes. When Christ was born, he was born hidden, and largely unknown. When the Holy Spirit moves in our hearts, He does so silently, invisibly, but he is no less powerful for being hidden. Your love, and your role as a father, is the same — a lot of the most heroic things you do will be hidden, probably even unrecognized. They are still powerful. They are still necessary. And even though the world may not realize it, your work nourishing and supporting your family is the most valuable thing that you have to give.

Infancy is a tough phase for a new dad, but trust me — this is your time to shine. Everybody needs you right now so much more than you know.

Read more:
7 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on fatherhood
Read more:
Surprise! New dads go through hormonal changes, too
Tags:
FatherhoodParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the oldest audio-visual recording of a pope
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  6. Larry Peterson
    Francis Houle: A middle-class husband and father from Michigan …
  7. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW