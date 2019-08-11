Back to school: The five oldest universities in Europe

The university system as we know it developed in Europe around what were then called “cathedral schools.”
Click here to launch the slideshow
The university system as we know it developed in Europe around what were then called “cathedral schools”: academies, normally attached to a monastery or cathedral, for clergymen studying canon law, theology and philosophy. Soon, these schools opened their doors to the laity, thus becoming literacy centers that granted the same degrees we obtain today: bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.
Here, we present you the five oldest universities in Europe. Click on the slideshow to discover them!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?