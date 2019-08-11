Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

Editor's choice
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife's sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army

SAINT CLARE
José Benlliure y Gil | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 11, 2019

In the face of an invasion, St. Clare took out her secret weapon.

St. Clare, faithful disciple of St. Francis of Assisi, possessed a strong faith in God that did not waver, no matter what the circumstances. This faith was put to the test when an army of soldiers was creating havoc in the valley of Spoleto and turned their eyes towards Assisi.

Just outside the walls of Assisi sits the monastery of San Damiano, where St. Clare and her small community of nuns lived. When the pillaging soldiers reached Assisi, their first obstacle was this monastery and so they began to scale its walls and terrorize the innocent religious women.

At this point St. Clare was in her sickbed, but her sisters were deeply frightened and went immediately to their mother for counsel. The Catholic Encyclopedia narrates what happens next.

Clare, calmly rising from her sick bed, and taking the ciborium from the little chapel adjoining her cell, proceeded to face the invaders at an open window against which they had already placed a ladder. It is related that, as she raised the Blessed Sacrament on high, the soldiers who were about to enter the monastery fell backward as if dazzled, and the others who were ready to follow them took flight.

She also kneeled down and said a short prayer to God, asking him to protect the remaining parts of the city. Instead of trying to find another place to enter the city, the army retreated and never came back, deciding it was better to leave it alone.

Interestingly enough, this was not the last time that St. Clare saved the city. Later on a soldier led the imperial army against Assisi, hoping to claim it for himself. When St. Clare heard that his troops were drawing close to the city, she urged her community to stop everything and pray to God for protection.

Immediately the army was set into confusion and dispersed. The leader of the army never came back and the city of Assisi remained in peace.

Prayer and the Eucharistic presence of Jesus were St. Clare’s secret weapons, able to fend off entire armies posed to strike her monastery. It reminds us that true faith can “move mountains” and even protect a city from war.

Read more:
How St. Martin the soldier defeated the many temptations of Satan
Read more:
6 Ways St. Clare shines her light
Tags:
MiraclesSaints
Editor's Choice
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
