Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

Pray for wisdom with this short prayer from the Bible

WOMAN READING
Maltz Evans | Flickr CC by NC ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 11, 2019

Go to the source of wisdom to discern what is from God and what is not.

Discerning between good and bad choices can be difficult and often cause a great amount of stress in a person’s life. Every day we are bombarded with countless choices, and the fear of making the wrong choice can paralyze us.

The good news is that God is here to give us the gift of wisdom, showing us the choice that is true, good and beautiful.

One of the most widely known biblical characters who sought wisdom was Solomon, who initially used that ability to a good end. God granted his request and gave him a wisdom that surpassed anyone else who was living.

Similarly, we should go to the source of wisdom and ask for that gift. We can use the same prayer as Solomon and trust that God’s grace will overflow upon us. We may not always like the answer God gives us, but he always provides and shows us the way.

Here is the prayer of Solomon adapted to our own circumstances.

O Lord my God, Give your servant an understanding mind, that I may discern between good and evil. (1 Kings 3:9)

Read more:
This is what God’s voice sounds like, according to St. Ignatius Loyola
Read more:
Here’s what Satan’s voice sounds like, according to St. Ignatius Loyola
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno …
  3. J-P Mauro
    This is the oldest audio-visual recording of a pope
  4. Larry Peterson
    Francis Houle: A middle-class husband and father from Michigan …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    Christians were not always called “Christians”
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW