Pray for wisdom with this short prayer from the Bible

Go to the source of wisdom to discern what is from God and what is not.
The good news is that God is here to give us the gift of wisdom, showing us the choice that is true, good and beautiful.
One of the most widely known biblical characters who sought wisdom was Solomon, who initially used that ability to a good end. God granted his request and gave him a wisdom that surpassed anyone else who was living.
Similarly, we should go to the source of wisdom and ask for that gift. We can use the same prayer as Solomon and trust that God’s grace will overflow upon us. We may not always like the answer God gives us, but he always provides and shows us the way.
Here is the prayer of Solomon adapted to our own circumstances.
O Lord my God, Give your servant an understanding mind, that I may discern between good and evil. (1 Kings 3:9)
