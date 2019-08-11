Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Surround your friends with the Blessed Mother's protection with this prayer

Philip Kosloski | Aug 11, 2019

The prayer asks the Virgin Mary to watch over them and take care of their every need.

While we often take care of our friends’ temporal needs, we don’t always think of their many spiritual needs. Even though many of our friends may not share the same beliefs in God, we can still pray for them and ask God’s grace to envelop them.

One prayer that was written for this purpose is most commonly known as an “old French prayer,” and asks the Blessed Mother to protect those people who hold a special place in our heart.

Blessed Mother of those whose names you can read in my heart, watch over them with every care. Make their way easy and their labors fruitful. Dry their tears if they weep; sanctify their joys; raise their courage if they weaken; restore their hope if they lose heart, their health if they be ill, truth if they err, and repentance if they fall. Amen.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
