Abandon yourself to God’s providence with this prayer

In the midst of the 17th century, St. Jane Frances de Chantal endured many trials and suffering with the help of St. Francis de Sales, her spiritual director. He helped her mourn the loss of her husband and find greater meaning in life.

Inspired by St. Francis’ missionary zeal, St. Jane Frances helped found a new religious order called the Order of the Visitation of Mary. They dedicated their entire lives to serving the poor and sick and daily abandoned themselves to Divine Providence. The sisters had to be totally reliant on God’s will and placed a radical amount of trust in his ability to provide for their needs.

Here is a prayer composed by St. Jane Frances de Chantal that can encourage us to do the same. It challenges us to place everything into God’s hands and allow him to have a greater influence in our lives.