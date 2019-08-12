Pope mourns 184 killed by floods in India

Hundreds of thousands displaced or evacuated to higher ground
The pope’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, noted the pope’s “heartfelt condolences [sent] to the relatives of the deceased and injured.”
Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been affected, with the situation in Kerala being the worst, where the death toll has risen to 76 and about 288,000 have been affected. In Karnataka the death toll has reached 40 and some 582,000 have been evacuated to safer grounds.
The pope “prays for the relief efforts underway, and upon the nation, he willingly invokes the divine blessings of strength and perseverance,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?