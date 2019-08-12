The secret to lasting happiness, according to Jesus

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski | Aug 12, 2019

Jesus plainly taught his disciples how to achieve happiness in this life and the life to come.

Jesus came into this world to open the gates of Heaven and show us the way to enter. He didn’t promise that following this path would be “all roses and sunshine,” but instead warned us that we would have to carry our own crosses in order to follow him.

Yet, even in the midst of our struggle, Jesus promised to bless us and teach us the secret to happiness in this life and the life to come. It wouldn’t be an easy secret to learn, but it would lead to a happiness and peace that the world cannot give.

Here is what he said.

Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.

Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are you when men revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so men persecuted the prophets who were before you. (Matthew 5:1-12)

In some translations of the Bible, the word “blessed” is translated as “happy.” While that particular word may seem superficial, it does possess a profound truth. God desires our happiness and shows us the way to achieve it.

While the world will teach us that happiness is found “within,” Jesus tells us plainly that happiness is found in serving others. We may not always have fuzzy feelings when serving others, but authentic happiness is not found in passing feelings.

True happiness leaves us with a peace that endures through every trial. It calms our fears and fulfills our deepest longings.

If we want to achieve the happiness that our heart desires, we must follow Jesus’ words and focus on others rather than ourselves.

Read more:
The secret to joy, happiness and peace, according to St. Therese of Lisieux
Read more:
Discover the “secret to happiness” with these powerful prayers of St. Bridget
