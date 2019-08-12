The Sistine Chapel of Mexico: the Sanctuary of Atotonilco

The Mexican baroque master, Antonio Martínez de Pocasangre, dedicated thirty years of his life to this work
While the facade of the Sanctuary of Atotonilco is rather sober, its walls making it look like a fortress instead, the church itself, with its main door is oriented towards Jerusalem, is quite the opposite. The interior walls of the Sanctuary are completely covered by murals, sculptures, inscriptions, and oil paintings that, although classified as “Mexican popular baroque” , notoriously include indigenous influences that harmoniously coexist with images that follow the Flemish canonical representations that the Spaniards took with them to America.
The product of the work of the baroque artist Antonio Martínez de Pocasangre (with some collaborations by José María Barajas) the ceiling of the Sanctuary of Atotonilco includes visual representations of the whole Gospel (and not only the episodes of the Passion, as is usually the case) and also the great scenes of Christian eschatology (first and foremost, the Last Judgment) as well as a series of images of the founding saints of the main religious orders of the Catholic Church, from Saint Augustine to Saint Dominic.
