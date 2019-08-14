10 Key aspects of learning “wisdom of the heart” according to the saints

It takes the right combination of prayer and action to be happy and fruitful in our lives.
How can we find a balance between contemplation and action? How can we practice wisdom of the heart, which is “first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity” as St. James the Apostle wrote in his epistle? Prayer and action are both needed, and complement each other: we pray so we can take better action.
This is what St. Benedict summarizes in three words, written in golden letters in his Rule: “Ora et labora,” which means “pray and work.” It is through contemplation, a personal relationship with God, that we forge a strong friendship with Him. Only then can we become able to live fully, and to bring God’s love and tenderness to others.
Here is the advice of some great saints about how to learn wisdom of the heart …
