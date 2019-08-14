Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
10 Key aspects of learning “wisdom of the heart” according to the saints

Shutterstock
Marzena Devoud | Aug 14, 2019

It takes the right combination of prayer and action to be happy and fruitful in our lives.

Contemplation and action should never be opposed, Pope Francis said at the Angelus on July 21, 2019. They are two essential aspects of what the Holy Father calls “wisdom of the heart.” This wisdom leads us to understand that the key to a harmonious life is to unite action and contemplation in the most harmonious and profound way possible. Thus, praying without taking any concrete action for a loved one who is sick, in need, or in difficulty, is an incomplete prayer. In the same way, an action that forgets God turns into fruitless busyness .

How can we find a balance between contemplation and action? How can we practice wisdom of the heart, which is “first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity” as St. James the Apostle wrote in his epistle? Prayer and action are both needed, and complement each other: we pray so we can take better action.

This is what St. Benedict summarizes in three words, written in golden letters in his Rule: “Ora et labora,” which means “pray and work.” It is through contemplation, a personal relationship with God, that we forge a strong friendship with Him. Only then can we become able to live fully, and to bring God’s love and tenderness to others.

Here is the advice of some great saints about how to learn wisdom of the heart …

Pope FrancisSaints
