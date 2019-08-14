Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
News

Bishop reminds faithful that Texas’ Marian apparitions are still unapproved

J-P Mauro | Aug 14, 2019

While the Church assumes "good will" all investigations proceed with caution.

Bishop Michael Olson, of the Fort Worth, Texas, has released a statement denying the rumor that he has confirmed reports of Marian apparitions within his diocese. The announcement came in response to internet rumors that the prelate had lent credence to the claim that the Blessed Virgin Mary had appeared in a series of vision which are being called ‘Mystical Rose – Our Lady of Argyle.’

Christopher White, from Crux Now has Bishop Olson’s statement:

“These claims of apparitions and messages are not verified or endorsed by the Church, and in no way are claims true that the Mystical Rose is a ministry of the Diocese of Fort Worth or of St. Mark Parish.”

The alleged apparitions are supposed to have taken place at St. Mark Catholic Church, in Argyle. According to the “Mystical Rose” website, launched by the alleged visionary, these Marian apparitions began in 2017, with messages about the importance and sanctity of human life. The website claims that visions have come from Saints, angels, and even Jesus Christ, along with the Blessed Mother.

Crux reports that the self-proclaimed visionary has met with Church officials, who remind the Catholic population of Texas that these supposed apparitions have not been authenticated. The news outlet notes that of the more than 1,500 reported Marian apparitions from around the world, only 20 have been considered “worthy of belief.”

The process of Authentication begins at the local level, with a commission of experts conducting vigorous examinations. If no conclusion can be reached, the matter moves to the country’s bishop conference. From there, if no decision is reached, the investigation would be put before the Vatican.

Bishop Olson said that the Church always assumes the “good will” of anyone who makes such a claim, but he also noted that very few reports of Marian apparitions turn out to be authentic. He said:

“While from time to time apparitions do occur (Lourdes, Fatima, Tepeyac), the age of revelation ended with the death of the last apostle and all true apparitions are simply an appeal to obey the command of Christ: Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

Tags:
AmericaCatholicVirgin Mary
