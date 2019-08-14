Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Church

Exclusive photos: An Assumption celebration like no other

ASSUMPTION,CHINATOWN,CHINA,NEW YORK CITY
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Aug 14, 2019

From a forest in China to the streets of Manhattan, China’s underground church is underground no more.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Around the world there are many ways that the Solemnity of the Assumption is celebrated. In Paris, a silver statue of the Blessed Mother is transported by boat through the Seine River. In Madrid the locals don colorful attire and dance through the streets, but in New York, there is a celebration that tops them all, and amazingly, it began only 25 short years ago in Chinatown.

The story begins decades ago in the depths of the forests near the Fujian Province on the Chinese coastline. The region was once a missionary territory of the Spanish Dominicans in the late 19th century. Their legacy lives on, as evidenced by the large Catholic population that remains there today.

After the Chinese Communist Revolution in 1949 and the rise to power of Mao Zedong, Catholics and other religious groups were forced to align themselves with state approved/run versions of their faith, which were regulated and adapted to conform with the governments standard, often in opposition to the true beliefs. Those desiring to remain faithful Catholics were forced to practice and worship in secret, which set the foundation for the underground Catholic Church of China. By the mid 1960s, amid a rising tide of religious persecution and violence, the underground Church had to go to extreme lengths to practice the faith in secret or risk imprisonment or worse.

The significance of the Solemnity of the Assumption

Not as well known as Christmas or Easter by the police who would be on the lookout for clandestine religious activities, the Solemnity of the Assumption presented a unique opportunity to gather in prayer and beg Mary’s intercession as a faith community. So on the evening of the Assumption after midnight, Catholics would make their way into the forests to hold a candlelight procession in honor of the Blessed Mother.

But that’s only the first part of this epic story.

Launch the slideshow

In the late 1980s, human trafficking and smuggling in the region had reached critical levels. A person wishing to flee China to the United States could pay $20,000; $2,000 up front and then, upon arrival in the United States, sell themselves into slavery — as a worker in a business such as a Chinese restaurant or laundry while receiving no pay — for two years to pay off the debt to smugglers .

During this time in a small group of Catholics from the Fujian Province were smuggled out and were ultimately granted citizenship in the United States. And like countless millions of immigrants and refugees before them, they ended up in America’s Melting Pot … New York City.

In 1994 this group arrived at the doorstep of The Church of the Transfiguration in Chinatown, popularly known as “The Immigrants’ Church.” They approached the pastor, Fr. Raymond Nobiletti, with a simple request: to have an Assumption procession as they had done back home but during the day. Fr. Nobiletti, moved by their story, helped them organize, and on August 14, 1994, they took to streets rejoicing in the freedom to celebrate their faith as they never could have before and thanking the Blessed Mother for their answered prayers.

Word of this spread like wildfire throughout the Chinese-American community and now, a mere 25 years later, on the 2nd Sunday of August, New Yorkers are greeted by the sounds of thousands of raised voices proclaiming the Hail Mary in Cantonese as a marching band plays the Salve Regina for a two-hour long procession through the corridors of lower Manhattan.

What began as a top-secret worship operation in the depths of a forest in China has become one of the largest Marian events in the grandest of all cities, demonstrating once again the power of persevering Faith. And the torch-bearing Lady that stands tall at the city’s gates can be proud again of that for which she stands, as those whom she embraces with the loving arms of liberty celebrate their freedom by honoring the Lady through whom all graces flow.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  4. Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble
    10 Amazing facts about the power of the Eucharist
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Unique literary baby names for boys
  6. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW