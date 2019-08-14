The new “sober sometimes” movement may help you finish summer strong

Have you heard of the “sober sometimes” or “sober curious” movement? And did you know that sober bars exist? I just heard

about the movement

recently, and it intrigued me. From after-work happy hours to meet ups with friends on the weekend, drinking is a social activity that provides a reason for people to get together and talk. But alcohol isn’t great for your health — think about your liver, your heart, your stomach — and takes its toll across your body. And if you drink too much, you have the potential for a rough next morning.

Thus, the sober sometimes movement has emerged. It’s for people who want to get the social aspect of drinking without the potential hangover and other negative effects of alcohol. It’s a way to take a break from alcohol rather than giving it up completely.

What does this movement look like? It looks like getting together with some friends at a bar, and agreeing beforehand to order only alcohol-free drinks. It looks like going to your local sober bar and ordering a mocktail. It looks like inviting people over for dinner or a party, and serving ginger beer, kombucha, and virgin margaritas.

As Christians, this is a great way to make sure we’re practicing moderation and avoiding sin. Alcohol isn’t bad inherently. For most people, it’s okay to have a couple of drinks. But finding the line between “enjoying a good thing” and “overindulging in a good thing” is a challenge. The reason the sometimes sober movement is so helpful is that the goal is to not drink when you’re with other people. When everyone decides, “Hey, let’s not drink tonight,” you all have low-key but built-in accountability partners.

Now, if you have a serious drinking problem, the sober sometimes movement is not for you. Sober always is the way to go in that case. As this article points out, wanting to drink less and being addicted to alcohol are different problems, and as such require different solutions. But, if you haven’t thought about your relationship with alcohol recently, or you just wish you could still hang out with people without the expense and effects of alcohol, this would be a good time to have an alcohol-free get together.

Here are some easy ways to incorporate the sober sometimes movement and moderation into your life:

1 Throw a party

Choose a mocktail to feature (here are some good ones) and then have a few other non-alcoholic options on hand.

2 Get your co-workers on board

For your next after-work get together, see who can order the most creative virgin drink.

3 Choose a different treat to indulge in after dinner

If you normally buy a bottle of wine or a six pack of beer to enjoy on weeknights, pick a different treat to indulge in after dinner.

3 Use your wine glasses or margarita glasses for the liquids you drink throughout the day

Everything tastes better in a special glass. And if you’re trying to cut down on soda consumption too, allow yourself a shot glass of soda instead of your regular full glass or can. It makes it more fun, and you drink less soda.

What we put into our bodies matters. And the more attached we are to good things and physical comfort, the harder it is to focus on our spiritual lives. So, do your body and your soul a favor. Take a break from alcohol for a few weeks. Get your friends on board and spread the moderation love. The money and mental clarity you save, and the weight you don’t gain may convince you to keep it up throughout the year. And who knows, you may end up having a little more energy to pray at the end of the day.