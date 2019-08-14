Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

Wild child: St. Maximillian Kolbe was a terror to his mother

SAINT MAXIMILLIAN KOLBE
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 14, 2019

Koble's mother shouted at him after one incident, "I do not know what will become of you!"

St. Maximillian Kolbe lead a heroic life, willingly taking the place of a man condemned to die in Auschwitz during World War II. He is regarded as a “martyr of charity,” and known for his deep and intense love of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

However, he wasn’t always a “saint,” and caused his mother quite a bit of grief when he was a child.

According to Fr. Jeremiah J. Smith in his short biography, Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Knight of the Immaculata, while Kolbe was generally known as an obedient child, he also was very mischievous and his pranks would often get him into trouble.

Kolbe was typically very sorry for stressing out his mother, and after doing something wrong “would bring the whip [to his mother] and bend over the chair unhesitatingly,” ready to be punished.

However, Kolbe kept on getting into trouble, and one day his mother was exasperated and shouted at him,

I do not know what will become of you!

Kolbe was about 10 years old at this time and had recently received his First Communion. The fact that he caused his mother such pain had a deep impact on him and he chewed on those words of his mother.

Later on while praying in church, he decided to ask the Blessed Mother what would become of him.

I prayed very hard to Our Lady to tell me what would happen to me. She appeared, holding in her hands two crowns, one white, one red. She asked if I would like to have them—one was for purity, the other for martyrdom. I said, “I choose both.” She smiled and disappeared.

A few years later he asked to enter a local Franciscan junior seminary and set out on the path to the priesthood. Kolbe forever dedicated himself to the Blessed Mother and entrusted his life to her.

Kolbe’s mother was a devout woman who tried to instill in her children a love of God and the Virgin Mary. While Kolbe initially appeared to “act like a heathen,” he eventually developed a deep love of God and never looked back.

It reminds us that as parents, our job is to do the best that we can in raising our children and leave everything else to God and the Virgin Mary. They will do the rest.

Read more:
7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
Read more:
How the Commandant of Auschwitz Found God’s Mercy
Tags:
ParentingSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  4. Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble
    10 Amazing facts about the power of the Eucharist
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Unique literary baby names for boys
  6. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW