8 Motherly saints to turn to when family life gets tough

Being a parent can be tricky, no doubt about it. Family life has rough moments — there are often decisions and situations that create anxiety or bring you down. You may feel helpless. At times like this it’s helpful to look to our spiritual mothers for guidance, and the great news is there are quite a few! So here are 10 saintly mothers who may offer you comfort and help to get through tough moments. And as you’ll see, motherhood wasn’t always a smooth ride for them either.