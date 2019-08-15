Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Hong Kong’s Catholic leader calls for prayer

CARDINAL JOHN TONG
T1NH0 | CC BY-SA 3.0
John Burger | Aug 15, 2019

Cardinal Tong to offer Mass for peace in the territory.

The bishop of Hong Kong is appealing for prayer as the protests in the territory continue.

“As our local social unrest has now reached a critical stage, Cardinal John Tong appeals to the faithful to offer special prayers for Hong Kong,” says a statement on the diocese’s website.

The diocese recommends that the faithful “pray more intensely for the well-being of Hong Kong society every Friday, with performance of works of penance or charity (such as attending Mass, Eucharistic adoration, fasting, Way of the Cross and serving the poor and the needy)” and to take part in a Eucharistic celebration for the well-being of the territory on Friday, August 23 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Cardinal Tong presiding.

Now in its 10th week, the protests in Hong Kong turned violent recently when demonstrators took over the international airport. On Thursday, Hong Kongers braced for more mass demonstrations through the weekend, and many feared an invasion from China, which was seen to be massing troops and conducting paramilitary exercises on the other side of the border.

Protests began when the Hong Kong government was considering a bill that would allow Chinese nationals to be extradited from the territory back into mainland China. The extradition bill was put on hold.

Since 1997, when Great Britain returned Hong Kong to China, the territory has operated under a “one country, two systems” principle.

 

Tags:
ChinaChurch
