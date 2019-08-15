Tim Tebow spends his 32nd birthday raising money for his children’s hospital

Tim Tebow, the famed former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and star of the Mets minor league, celebrated his 32nd birthday, on Wednesday, with a fundraiser for children in the Philippines who need surgery.

The veteran athlete of football and baseball launched the fundraiser for the Tebow CURE Hospital on Facebook, with the goal of reaching $150,000. Tebow says in the post that the funds could pay for 150 corrective procedures for children with conditions such as clubfoot and spinal deformities. He wrote:

I would love to celebrate 32 years of life by helping kids in their darkest hour of need. That is a true celebration! For my 32nd birthday, my goal is to fund 150 life-changing surgeries for kids at the Tebow CURE Hospital, and we can make that happen by coming together to raise $150,000—$1,000 per life-changing surgery. Let’s celebrate together and join as one team so we can change lives for the better!

Tebow told Fox News that it was on a trip to the Philippines that he was inspired to start the Tim Tebow Foundation, which led to the American athlete to open a pediatric hospital in Davao City. He partnered with CURE International in 2014, and together they constructed the Tebow CURE Hospital on the island of Mindanao.

Along with much-needed treatment for all sorts of childhood maladies, the Tebow Cure Hospital also provides spiritual healing and counseling. In the five years since the Tebow Cure Hospital opened, they have treated 17,000 children and have performed about 3,300 surgeries. According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, they have also witnessed about 4,000 expressions of faith.

The fundraiser was launched last Friday, but they have already raised a third of their goal. If you would like to help Tim Tebow in his effort to provide a more comfortable life for Philippine children with disabilities, you can donate to the cause here.