Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
News

Virtual reality being tested as alternative to pain meds for women in labor

PREGNANT WOMAN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 16, 2019

Technology can take expectant mothers "out of the moment," midwife says.

Women delivering babies in Wales are being given virtual-reality headsets to help them get through labor.

To help take mothers’ mind off the pain of labor, the experimental procedure gives them a virtual walk through a crowd of penguins on the beach, for example.

University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff is carrying out a trial that could be rolled out across Wales, if successful, the BBC reported.

The technology offers an alternative to pharmacological pain management, said Suzanne Hardacre, head of midwifery for Cardiff and Vale health board.

“It provides us with an opportunity to do something really different, something innovative, something that’s not being used elsewhere,” Hardacre said. “There’s a great opportunity particularly to use this with women in early labor, to try and help them with some breathing and relaxation and take them out of the moment.”

She said it also had the potential to be used with women who previously had traumatic birth experiences. It was found to be best used during the early stages of labor, when women are more in control.

“For things like early labor at the moment we can offer water, breathing and relaxation,” Hardacre said. “Virtual reality just brings another dimension to that.”

Hannah Lelii, who tested the kit ahead of the birth of her first baby this month, said, “It helps to get me in a state of relaxation.”

Glenn Hapgood, cofounder of Rescape, which developed the technology and charges about £4,000 per headset per year, said VR has “moved slowly out of the gaming arena and now into therapies.”

Tags:
PregnancyTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  6. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW