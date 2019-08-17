Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
News

Sudan leaders sign peace agreement

Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 17, 2019

Power-sharing deal gives Sudanese hope, but a cautious one.

An African nation long in turmoil got a boost of hope Saturday as leaders of the military and opposition signed a peace agreement.

Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a power-sharing deal at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum.

Meanwhile, a corruption trial is to open on Monday for Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years. He is not, however, expected to be handed over to the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide.

Some of al-Bashir’s closest deputies are still members of the military, which signed the new power-sharing arrangement, giving some Sudanese reason to be cautiously optimistic.

“People are feeling optimistic, but there’s a lot of mixed feelings, too,” Mohamed Azhary, one of many young doctors who took to the streets to oust al-Bashir, told the New York Times. “We are praying for the best.” The newspaper explained the details of the deal:

The agreement paves the way for a transitional government to take power on Sept. 1, replacing the military junta that ousted Mr. al-Bashir in April. The new administration will govern Sudan for just over three years, until elections can be held.

The arrangement divides power between Sudan’s military, which has dominated the country since it gained independence from Britain in 1956, and the civilian coalition that sprang from the streets in December. But the military has retained the whip hand.

The government will be headed by Abdalla Hamdok, an economist, while overall power will lie with a governing council, split between military and civilian leaders.

The council will be led for the first 21 months by a military officer, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military will also control the defense and interior ministries, which account for a large part of national spending.

The Times also noted that “the uprising that culminated in the ouster of Mr. al-Bashir on April 11 excited the hopes of young Sudanese, especially women, who were desperate for a chance to pull their country out of a spiral of harsh Islamist rule and international isolation.”

Christians, too, had felt the brunt of al-Bashir’s Islamist rule and were at the forefront of a bitter 20-year civil war. The mostly Christian south of Sudan finally gained its independence in 2011, becoming South Sudan. Since then, it has had its own internal disputes, and Pope Francis gathered leaders at the Vatican earlier this year, imploring them to work seriously on a path to peace. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other leaders were quite taken aback when, at the end of the “retreat” for South Sudan at the Vatican, Pope Francis bent down and kissed their feet in a graphic plea for peace.

South Sudan activists this week began a campaign to pressure the country’s warring parties to meet a fast-approaching deadline to form a unity government as part of their 2018 peace agreement, Voice of America reported.

 

Tags:
Africa
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  5. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  8. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW