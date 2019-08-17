Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Lifestyle

What I learned from the Bible about being a father

PRETEND PLAY
G-Stock Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mário Scandiuzzi | Aug 17, 2019

Having a child is just the beginning of what it means to be a dad.

Once I heard it said that “when a child is born, a father is born, too.” It made me think. Indeed, as much life experience as I had at the age of 30, a new phase began in my life when my first daughter was born.

My day-to-day work began to require extra work at home. Taking care of our baby was something new for both my wife and me. We grew and went beyond our comfort zone. I courageously faced the first bath and the first fingernail cutting, and held our daughter while she got her vaccines. That’s how this new father was born.

Three years later, our second daughter arrived. I became a father for the second time, now with a bit more experience with the care a baby needs, but still definitely a new father for this new child.

Becoming a father meant I had a lot to learn. Books, talks, and conversations with people who had been fathers longer than I all have helped in my formation Plus, I learned a lot from the Bible.

In the Gospels, Jesus describes God as a merciful father. In the parable of the Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11-32), he tells us how, despite all the suffering caused by the younger son’s leaving home and his bad decisions, the father welcomes him back with love and compassion. In this way, Jesus teaches us that, as parents, we must always be ready to welcome our children with great love.

In another biblical passage, Jairus, the chief of the synagogue, asks Jesus to help his daughter who is sick. Jesus tells him to have faith, and the miracle happens in his house (Matthew 9:18-26). This text shows us that, as parents, we must always intercede for our children.

Another example is St. Joseph, who was the foster father of Jesus here on Earth. A man of few words and much action, he was able to take care of baby Jesus and his mother Mary.

When I became a father, I tried to draw even closer to God, renewing my faith, and asking St. Joseph to intercede for me in my mission as a father. It was also a moment for me to look back, on my own childhood. If I made it this far, it was because I also have a great father, who’s always at my side, and who holds nothing back to provide for his family’s comfort and well-being so they can grow in the harmonious atmosphere of a Christian home.

With the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and the example I received at home, I’m trying each day to become a better father for my daughters, who are now 19 and 16 years old.

Read more:
9 Gifts for new dads that honor their fatherhood
Read more:
12 Inspiring quotes to celebrate fatherhood
Tags:
FatherhoodParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  5. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  8. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW