Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border

Editor's choice
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Church

New catechism for kids coming from makers of popular Brother Francis videos

The Adventure Catechism
Adventure Catechism | Facebook | Fair Use
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 18, 2019

We think people will really like it! 

There might be nothing better on the catechesis market for kids than the popular Brother Francis videos. Now coming from the same team is The Adventure Catechism, a 38-part Brother Francis Catechism, in collaboration with Catholic Brain.

The Adventure Catechism is being adapted from the Catechism of the Catholic Church using original content and following guidelines from the US bishops’ council. Brother Francis will guide, using lively examples, as young Maria and Gabriel learn each step of the way.

Aleteia asked Larry Zielke, chief operations officer, to tell us a bit more about the project.

Aleteia: We hear you’re getting ready to release a catechism for kids. Perhaps this hasn’t been done on a popular scale since the Baltimore Catechism. What are some of your guiding principles?

Zielke: We are striving to have our young audience understand the guiding principles that can be a part of their everyday faith lives. We believe that by their experiencing God on a day-to-day basis that their love and obedience to Him will grow. We also see this as so needed by this young generation, so that God can prepare them for what awaits them in the years to come. And, we want this catechism to really grab their attention and draw them in!

The Catechism is turning 25 this year. It’s been incredibly successful in so many ways. But can it be adapted to kids?

Zielke: “Brother Francis” has proven to be a real hit with kids and entire families, and we are thankful to God for that. We do our best to give their souls a good foundation. We believe that kids can understand deep principles, if those principles are explained in a way they can understand and in their own words; but the depth remains, and what they don’t completely understand at a young age, they will be able to understand better as they grow. All that to say that, yes, we feel it can be adapted to kids, and that by it, even many adults will be helped as well.

We’ve just heard some distressing news about the number of Catholics who understand the teaching on the Real Presence. What’s the solution to this calamity?

Zielke: While we are not experts, we see that during the highs and lows of Christianity, one of the most powerful of the driving forces throughout history has been the individual that gives him or herself to God entirely. The best witness we can each be is that of a person given entirely to Christ.

The source for the strength needed to be that witness is Christ Himself. If people see in us a living Presence, and they are drawn to our lives, and we in turn can point them to the Presence in the Eucharist, that is greater than any sermon. Jesus said, “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel.” St. Francis is credited with having said, “Today we shall go preaching, and if necessary we shall use words.”

We must each take in Christ and let him be Lord over our lives, so that we become the light He wants us to be by our reflecting Him. We may fail; God cannot.

Can you give us some sneak peaks??

Zielke: We’d love to but we’ll have to get back to you on that very soon! We think people will really like it!

