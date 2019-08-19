Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Church

Did you know as many as 25% of Native Americans today are Catholic?

KATERI TEKAKWITHA
Nancy Bauer / Shutterstock
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Aug 19, 2019

Knights of Columbus are reaching out to these often abandoned brothers and sisters in the faith.

At the Knights of Columbus annual convention, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson pointed out, “Today, in the United States, as many as one in four Native Americans are Catholic. And yet, in many ways, these brothers and sisters in the faith have been forgotten.”

This statistic come from the Catholic Extension Society, which has done extensive Native American ministry for many decades.

Now the KofC is launching an outreach to this community to assist with their spiritual and material needs.

One example is the recent assistance given on a Navajo Reservation by a Knights Council in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The Knights there helped a family move out of a tent and into their first house. The work included completing the flooring and ceiling installation, damp-proofing, plumbing, and painting for the family. They assisted several other families and elderly residents on the reservation, including fixing plumbing leaks and rebuilding fire walls.

“They had no water, no electricity. A lot of them were living in tents,” Mike Werner from Council 7272 said.

The Knights also renovated St. Anne Mission, established in 1927 by Franciscan Friars to serve a Navajo Reservation. A group of Knights traveled to the area, where they installed a wheelchair ramp to the church entrance, replaced the mission’s siding and light fixtures, and repaired the electrical system.They helped one elderly resident unload and stock hay for his family’s sheep.

As part of the Native American initiative, the Knights of Columbus, along with the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, and the Southwest Indian Foundation, are building a new St. Kateri Tekakwitha Shrine in New Mexico.

“It is our hope that, in the years to come, this St. Kateri Shrine will become a national spiritual home for Native Americans and, equally importantly, for all Catholics in North America,” Anderson said.

Read more:
New shrine in New Mexico will be a spiritual destination featuring Native American saint

The Knights will, “in the months ahead, find new ways to work with the Black and Indian Mission Office,” Anderson said, and will encourage local councils to reach out to Catholics living on Native American tribal lands and reservations.

Anderson referred to role models for Native Americans. “In Canada, a young man converted to Catholicism in 1637. Known as the ‘apostle’ to his people, he translated French hymns and prayers into his native Huron language. At the age of 38, Joseph Chiwatenwah was martyred for his Catholic faith.”

The cause of canonization for Chiwatenwah has begun.

“And in nearby South Dakota, a Lakota Sioux who fought at the Battle of Little Bighorn, and later witnessed the carnage at Wounded Knee, left his life as his tribe’s medicine man to become a Catholic catechist who baptized hundreds of his fellow tribesmen. Like Father McGivney (founder of the Knights of Columbus), Nicholas Black Elk’s cause for canonization is now proceeding.”

Read more:
Nicholas Black Elk: This Sioux medicine man may be recognized as a saint
Read more:
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  5. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  7. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW