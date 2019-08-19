Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Church

Is this really Jesus? A primer on Christ in the Eucharist

Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Aug 19, 2019

Most Christians on the globe belong to a Church that believes in the Real Presence.

One reason so few people today believe what the Church teaches about the Eucharist is that the teaching is so shocking: After consecration, the host at Mass isn’t bread; it is Jesus Christ himself. He just looks like bread. 

Really? 

Really. Here’s how the Catechism puts it: “In the most blessed sacrament of the Eucharist ‘the body and blood, together with the soul and divinity, of our Lord Jesus Christ and, therefore, the whole Christ is truly, really, and substantially contained.’”

Christians have always believed in the Real Presence. And it has always been shocking.

Jesus taught the doctrine most clearly in the sixth chapter of John:

“Jesus said to them, ‘Very truly I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. … For my flesh is real food and my blood is real drink.”

The scandalized reaction:

“On hearing it, many of his disciples said, ‘This is a hard teaching. Who can accept it?’ …  From this time many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.”

But the apostles soon learned what Jesus meant. As St. Paul explained, in First Corinthians, written around the year 54: 

“The Lord Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.’”

After rising from the dead, Jesus dramatically demonstrated that he would remain with us in the Eucharist. In the town of Emmaus, two disciples didn’t recognize Jesus until … 

“When he was at the table with them, he took bread, gave thanks, broke it and began to give it to them. Then their eyes were opened and they recognized him, and he disappeared from their sight.”

The Eucharist united the first Christians.

What did the first Christians do? They celebrated the Eucharist, according to Acts:

“They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.”

The invaluable early Christian teaching book, the Didache (79), guards the Eucharist, and calls it a “sacrifice”:

“Let no one eat or drink of your Eucharist, unless they have been baptized” (Chapter 9). “Every Lord’s day gather yourselves together, and break bread, and give thanksgiving after having confessed your transgressions, that your sacrifice may be pure” (Chapter 14).

Strict New Testament rules guarded the Real Presence:

“Whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of sinning against the body and blood of the Lord.”

Justin Martyr, sometime between 147 and 161, wrote in his First Apology (Chapter 66) of “this food we call the Eucharist”:

“[W]e do not receive these things as common bread or common drink; but as Jesus Christ our Savior being incarnate by God’s word took flesh and blood for our salvation, so also we have been taught that the food consecrated by the word of prayer which comes from him, from which our flesh and blood are nourished by transformation, is the flesh and blood of that incarnate Jesus.”

The world understood what Christians believed, and they were shocked, accusing the Christians of cannibalism.

Through the years, the Real Presence has been an important part of Christian spirituality.

St. John Chrysostom (347-407) said: “You say, ‘I should like to see his face, his garments, his shoes.’ You do see him, you touch him, you eat him. He gives himself to you … to be your food and nourishment.”

St. Augustine (354-430) said: “Christ held himself in his hands when he gave us his body to his disciples saying, ‘This is my body.’”

St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) said: “What sublime humility … that the Lord of the universe, the divine Son of God, should stoop as to hide himself under the appearance of bread for our salvation.”

J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) wrote to his son: “I put before you the one great thing to love on earth: The Blessed Sacrament. … There you will find romance, glory, honor, fidelity, and the true way of all your loves on earth, and more than that.”

Mother Teresa of Kolkata (1910-97) said: “When you look at the crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now.”

To this day, most Christians worldwide believe in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. 

There are a little more than 2 billion Christians in the world. Half of those, about 1 billion, are Catholics (of those, only 7% are in the United States). Another 12% of the world’s Christians are Orthodox Christians who also believe in the Real Presence. 

That means more than 3 of every 5 Christians belongs to a Church that believes in the Real Presence. 

It’s no wonder. When Jesus says we are saved by his blood, he doesn’t mean that we are “saved” by his “blood” — he means his real blood really gives us eternal life. 

Where do we find it? In the Eucharist.

Read more:
Bishop Barron: What is happening at Mass?
Read more:
They knocked him to the ground, but all he cared about was the Eucharist
Tags:
Eucharist
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  5. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  7. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW