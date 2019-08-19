What happened when a homeless man asked for a meal with 50 cents

Part of being a parent is instilling in our kids the need to look out for others. So when our children demonstrate any act of kindness it makes our hearts burst with joy. This was the case for one mom who shared a story on Facebook about an act of kindness carried out by her son, Matthew.

In the story, mom explains that while her son was at work in a restaurant, a homeless man came in and asked what he could get for 50 cents. Well as it turns out, thanks to Matthew putting his hand in his own wallet, he was treated to a full meal — a heart-warming gesture that demonstrates the very best of our youth today.

But, as with all great acts of kindness, this one gesture had a big effect. On seeing such generosity, another customer decided to leave a tip for Matthew; one that would not only cover the man’s meal but would give the kind-hearted youngster enough to treat himself. She also took the time to write to Matthew’s company to share with them what a wonderful employee they have working for them. She isn’t wrong!

Read more: Two women perform the ultimate act of kindness for a homeless man