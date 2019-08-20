Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids

Editor's choice
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Spirituality

Can a Catholic be “de-baptized”?

BAPTISM
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 20, 2019

Baptism has a spiritual potency that can never be wiped away.

In recent years there has been a small movement in Europe and elsewhere where individuals seek to be “de-baptized” and removed from a church’s baptismal registry. The act is done to formally “renounce” a person’s upbringing, completely severing ties with the Catholic Church.

Is it possible to be “de-baptized”?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms that “Incorporated into Christ by Baptism, the person baptized is configured to Christ. Baptism seals the Christian with the indelible spiritual mark (character) of his belonging to Christ. No sin can erase this mark, even if sin prevents Baptism from bearing the fruits of salvation. Given once for all, Baptism cannot be repeated” (CCC 1272).

This means that even if a person sins against God by renouncing him in an official manner, that act can never erase the spiritual mark left by baptism.

The Catechism adds that, “The Holy Spirit has marked us with the seal of the Lord (‘Dominicus character’) ‘for the day of redemption.’ ‘Baptism indeed is the seal of eternal life.’ The faithful Christian who has ‘kept the seal’ until the end, remaining faithful to the demands of his Baptism, will be able to depart this life ‘marked with the sign of faith'” (CCC 1274). The seal of baptism does not guarantee a “ticket” to Heaven, but it does forever mark a person’s soul and they will be judged by God according to that seal.

With this in mind, a pastor is not able to remove a person from their baptismal registry because of the permanent nature of baptism.

This is also why a person can never be baptized a second time. Provided that the first baptism was valid, a Catholic who officially renounced his/her faith does not need to be baptized a second time to be readmitted into the flock. A faithful reception of the sacrament of confession (along with the full satisfaction of any type of penance connected to those sins) has the power to wipe away all sins and restore that person’s baptismal innocence. 

Atheists and satanists who repent of their sins are gladly welcomed back into the fold of Jesus Christ and do not need to be baptized again.

God is very patient and even when we stray far from our baptismal promises, he never stops pursuing us. He is the “Hound of Heaven” and will seek us out. It is up to us to allow ourselves to be found by God and accept his love into our lives.

Read more:
Satanic priest turned saint, Bartolo Longo is proof that no one is too lost to be found
Read more:
St. Therese wrote this poem about Joan of Arc when she was tempted with atheism

 

Tags:
Sacraments
