Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Church

These 3 quotes will get you through your fear

STRACH
Joshua Rawson-Harris/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 20, 2019

Whether it's the world or your own heart that has you feeling agitated, the Bible and the saints will get you through.

In a world as crazy as ours, it’s easy to feel afraid of the future, or even the present. If that’s not bad enough, feeling our own weakness and uncertainty can make anxiety arise. These three quotes are sure to be soothing, no matter what is causing our nerves:

Deuteronomy 31:6
Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the Lord, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you.

St. Josemaría Escriva
Forward, no matter what happens! Cling tightly to Our Lord’s hand and remember that God does not lose battles.

Padre Pio (St. Pio of Pietrelcina)
I am not frightened; do I not have a Father in Jesus? Is it not true that I will always be his son? I can say with certainty that Jesus has never forgotten me, even when I was far from him. His love has followed me everywhere.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why marriage is inherently “unfair”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW