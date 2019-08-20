These 3 quotes will get you through your fear

Whether it's the world or your own heart that has you feeling agitated, the Bible and the saints will get you through.
Deuteronomy 31:6
Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the Lord, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you.
St. Josemaría Escriva
Forward, no matter what happens! Cling tightly to Our Lord’s hand and remember that God does not lose battles.
Padre Pio (St. Pio of Pietrelcina)
I am not frightened; do I not have a Father in Jesus? Is it not true that I will always be his son? I can say with certainty that Jesus has never forgotten me, even when I was far from him. His love has followed me everywhere.
