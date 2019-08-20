These 3 quotes will get you through your fear

In a world as crazy as ours, it’s easy to feel afraid of the future, or even the present. If that’s not bad enough, feeling our own weakness and uncertainty can make anxiety arise. These three quotes are sure to be soothing, no matter what is causing our nerves:

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the Lord, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you.

St. Josemaría Escriva

Forward, no matter what happens! Cling tightly to Our Lord’s hand and remember that God does not lose battles.

Padre Pio (St. Pio of Pietrelcina)

I am not frightened; do I not have a Father in Jesus? Is it not true that I will always be his son? I can say with certainty that Jesus has never forgotten me, even when I was far from him. His love has followed me everywhere.