Pray with John Paul II his consecration to Our Lady of Knock

The apparition of Our Lady at Knock is a unique visit of Jesus’ mother to our world. She appeared with her husband, Joseph, and with the apostle who cared for her after Jesus’ death, St. John. She didn’t say anything. But her appearance was seen by more than a dozen people, who all gave the same account. The apparition occurred on August 21, 1879.

The Church now celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Knock on August 17, since August 21 is dedicated to St. Pius X.

Pope John Paul II made the first visit of a pope to Ireland during the centenary of the apparition, in 1979. He described his trip to the Shrine at Knock as the reason for his visit, explaining that since he was a boy, he had the habit of visiting Marian shrines. He noted how “every people, every country, indeed every diocese, has its holy places in which the heart of the whole people of God beats, one could say, in more lively fashion: places of special encounter between God and human beings; places in which Christ dwells in a special way in our midst.”

St. John Paul II concluded his homily at Knock on that September 30 with special “words of trust and consecration.”

Here is an excerpt of his prayer: