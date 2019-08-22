7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs

If you’ve been trying to choose a name for your child that reflects your faith, then chances are you’re inspired by the myriad of wonderful holy men that have existed over the centuries. But if you want a more unusual name as well, you may want to consider a name from one of the Church’s youngest saints — children whose faith in God was so strong they were willing to die for Him before they’d really had the chance to live.

By giving your own son the name of one of these young martyrs, you’re offering a guide to help him navigate the path of childhood — both spiritually and practically. While it’s true that not all of these names roll off the tongue, they’re certainly unique and there are some pretty cute nicknames to be had. There’s also no reason why they wouldn’t make a great second name, or even a name for confirmation.