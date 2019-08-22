Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Lifestyle

7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs

NEWBORN,BABY,BIRTH
Alex Hockett | Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 22, 2019

Unique and powerful, these names belonged to truly brave and faith-filled children.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’ve been trying to choose a name for your child that reflects your faith, then chances are you’re inspired by the myriad of wonderful holy men that have existed over the centuries. But if you want a more unusual name as well, you may want to consider a name from one of the Church’s youngest saints — children whose faith in God was so strong they were willing to die for Him before they’d really had the chance to live.

By giving your own son the name of one of these young martyrs, you’re offering a guide to help him navigate the path of childhood — both spiritually and practically. While it’s true that not all of these names roll off the tongue, they’re certainly unique and there are some pretty cute nicknames to be had. There’s also no reason why they wouldn’t make a great second name, or even a name for confirmation.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
7 Unique and beautiful names from ancient virgin martyrs
Read more:
12 baby boys’ names that pair well with “Mary”
Tags:
Baby namesMartyrs
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why marriage is inherently “unfair”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW