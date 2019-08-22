Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Church

Exclusive photos: The undefeated champions of New York City, St. Rocco and his dog

SAN ROCCO, LITTLE ITALY, NEW YORK
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Aug 22, 2019

Enduring every challenge 130 years could throw at it, the Feast of St. Rocco serves as an example of the power of Faith.

Click here to launch the slideshow

There’s not much left standing from the days when the St. Rocco Society was founded. The church where it all began, St. Joachim, which was the first national parish in the United States for Italians, was demolished. The tenements that housed the massive parish community met their end either in flames or by the wrecking ball of progress, and even Roosevelt Street, where the congregation would pour out, has been replaced by a ramp to the Manhattan Bridge. Aside from a handful of ancient photos and stories passed from generation to generation, the first home to one of the city’s oldest Italian feasts and processions is simply gone.

It began in 1889 in what was referred to as Manhattan’s 4th Ward — a neighborhood just a stone’s throw due east of the infamous “5 Points” and the Mulberry Bend (Little Italy/Chinatown), in what could easily be described as the slum of all slums. It was the time of the massive wave of Italian immigrants fleeing from the crushing poverty of their homeland, only to face new challenges in the dark alleys of old New York.

At that time a group of immigrants from Potenza, a province in southern Italy, arrived bearing a near life-size statue fashioned from papier-mache and plaster. The statue depicted St. Rocco and his dog, and it found its first home at St. Joachim’s. Shortly after, Fr. Vincent Jannuzzi founded the St. Rocco Mission Chapel at Catherine Slip, which was a bustling market near the water’s edge. And with that began the first procession celebrating the life of the great saint in New York.

Launch the slideshow

The incredible life of St. Rocco … and his dog.

St. Rocco was born to a nobleman and his wife in mid-1300s France. His mother was barren until she sought the assistance of the Blessed Mother. Upon Rocco’s birth, a birthmark shaped as a red cross on his chest was revealed.

His parents died when he was about 20, and in spite of his father’s final act making him the governor, Rocco embraced a life of asceticism and poverty. He distributed all his worldly belongings among the poor and entered the Third Order Franciscans.

He traveled extensively throughout Italy, caring for and miraculously curing many stricken by the plague, including the populations of entire villages, simply by making the Sign of the Cross on their heads.

However, he fell ill while in northern Italy in the town of Piacenza and was banished to the forest, where he erected a small hut made from branches and leaves. A spring miraculously bubbled up, supplying him with water. A hunting dog from a nearby castle would bring him bread and lick his wounds, which helped him regain his strength. Legend has it that the dog remained with him until his death years later.

St. Rocco then continued curing for a few years but finally, worn out and sickly, returned to his home town which was in the throes of war. He refused to disclose his identity, so as not to be forced back into the life he renounced. His refusal aroused suspicions of his being a spy. He was thrown in jail and remained there until his death. It is said that as he sensed his imminent passing, he asked for a priest to administer the Anointing of the Sick. When the priest arrived, the cell was radiant with a supernatural glow. The governor (who was Rocco’s uncle) was summoned and the red cross on St. Rocco’s chest was revealed.

Years later when the plague struck Rome, processions in honor of St. Rocco were held and his intercession sought and the outbreaks miraculously ceased. Stories of countless healings continue to this day.

Since 1889 the procession in lower Manhattan has been dealt every challenge imaginable: mind-  numbing poverty, two World Wars, the Great Depression, the brutal gang violence of the lower east side, the drug cartels in the 80s and 9/11. But not once did the devotees of this great saint stand down. They rose to the occasion, devoted to their Faith — a faith that endures, a tested faith that perseveres in spite of the worst the world can throw at it.

The Faith of the nation came from people such as Rocco, and it was carried with them on great ships through tempest-tossed seas from distant lands, people seeking hope on freedom’s shores. Passed from generation to generation, from father to son and mother to daughter, the grace of Faith continues to flow through the lives of these souls even to the generations to come.

The larger story surrounding this simple feast in a small enclave in New York’s lower east side is that of the Church, a Church that perseveres in spite of any challenge she faces. And the joyful voices yelling “Viva San Rocco!” at the top of their lungs on Mulberry Street are the sound of the heartbeat of that very Church alive and well, with a heart that will beat to the end of time.

St. Rocco, please pray for us.

To learn more about St. Rocco visit The St. Rocco Society of Potenza

Tags:
CatholicFaithNew York
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why marriage is inherently “unfair”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW