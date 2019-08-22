Pray this Psalm to establish peace in your heart

We all have bad days, and at times it doesn’t seem like there could be anything good that came out of it. Yet, every moment that we are alive is a gift from God, and we will always have something to be thankful for.

It may not be always easy to be thankful for our crosses in life, but when we realize that God is behind it all, and that everything he allows is for our benefit, we can find peace in our hearts.

Here is an excerpt from Psalm 116, which is a “thanksgiving Psalm” that gives thanks to God for being rescued and given the gift of life.

I love the Lord, who listened

to my voice in supplication,

Who turned an ear to me

on the day I called. I was caught by the cords of death;

the snares of Sheol had seized me;

I felt agony and dread. Then I called on the name of the Lord,

“O Lord, save my life!” Gracious is the Lord and righteous;

yes, our God is merciful. The Lord protects the simple;

I was helpless, but he saved me. Return, my soul, to your rest;

the Lord has been very good to you. For my soul has been freed from death,

my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.

I shall walk before the Lord

in the land of the living. I kept faith, even when I said,

“I am greatly afflicted!” I said in my alarm,

“All men are liars!” How can I repay the Lord

for all the great good done for me?

Read more: Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace