Pray this Psalm to establish peace in your heart

When you are having a bad day, pray this Psalm.
It may not be always easy to be thankful for our crosses in life, but when we realize that God is behind it all, and that everything he allows is for our benefit, we can find peace in our hearts.
Here is an excerpt from Psalm 116, which is a “thanksgiving Psalm” that gives thanks to God for being rescued and given the gift of life.
I love the Lord, who listened
to my voice in supplication,
Who turned an ear to me
on the day I called.
I was caught by the cords of death;
the snares of Sheol had seized me;
I felt agony and dread.
Then I called on the name of the Lord,
“O Lord, save my life!”
Gracious is the Lord and righteous;
yes, our God is merciful.
The Lord protects the simple;
I was helpless, but he saved me.
Return, my soul, to your rest;
the Lord has been very good to you.
For my soul has been freed from death,
my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.
I shall walk before the Lord
in the land of the living.
I kept faith, even when I said,
“I am greatly afflicted!”
I said in my alarm,
“All men are liars!”
How can I repay the Lord
for all the great good done for me?
