Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Spirituality

Pray this Psalm to establish peace in your heart

BIBLE
Ben White | Unsplash
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 22, 2019

When you are having a bad day, pray this Psalm.

We all have bad days, and at times it doesn’t seem like there could be anything good that came out of it. Yet, every moment that we are alive is a gift from God, and we will always have something to be thankful for.

It may not be always easy to be thankful for our crosses in life, but when we realize that God is behind it all, and that everything he allows is for our benefit, we can find peace in our hearts.

Here is an excerpt from Psalm 116, which is a “thanksgiving Psalm” that gives thanks to God for being rescued and given the gift of life.

I love the Lord, who listened
to my voice in supplication,
Who turned an ear to me
on the day I called.

I was caught by the cords of death;
the snares of Sheol had seized me;
I felt agony and dread.

Then I called on the name of the Lord,
“O Lord, save my life!”

Gracious is the Lord and righteous;
yes, our God is merciful.

The Lord protects the simple;
I was helpless, but he saved me.

Return, my soul, to your rest;
the Lord has been very good to you.

For my soul has been freed from death,
my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.
I shall walk before the Lord
in the land of the living.

I kept faith, even when I said,
“I am greatly afflicted!”

I said in my alarm,
“All men are liars!”

How can I repay the Lord
for all the great good done for me?

Read more:
Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why marriage is inherently “unfair”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW