Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Travel

This farm will soon become a Catholic “agri-retreat” center thanks to the Archdiocese of Vancouver

Adam Cooper - Youtube
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 22, 2019

Ora et labora: An opportunity to pray deeply while working in the fields of the Lord.

In 2017, the Archdiocese of Vancouver acquired an expensive equestrian facility, for which they have announced a plan to convert into an “agri-retreat” center, where guests will learn about agricultural practices and get to work on an opperational farm while deepening their relationship to their faith.

According to Horse-Canada, the website which listed the sale, the property spans nearly 40 acres and contains a house, garage, shed, game room, a 10-stall barn, an indoor arena, and a mile of trails. The property, which is described as “the ultimate equestrian facility,” was purchased for about $7.5 million.

Comox Valley Record reports, the Church has already submitted an application for the land conversion to the city planner’s office, but the proposal has yet to come before the council. The Church envisions the operation as students, parish groups and other visitors to experience work on a real farm and learn about agriculture, according to the church’s application.

They plan to grow all sorts of crops, including: blueberries, grapes, figs, onions, durham wheat, beans and lentils. The report submitted to the Abbotsford City office suggests how they could benefit the local agriculture market, which they will have to show in order to receive approval. It reads:

“The proposed agricultural development will provide a substantial net increase of agricultural production compared to the current situation. The benefits of the proposed use will enhance agriculture in the short and long term.”

While the proposal does not explain how they intend to renovate the existing on-site buildings, it does discuss the creation of additional buildings, including 6 cabins — large enough  to sleep 8 — and an additional large building where they would house their staff.

Some of the ambitious ideas for the project range from an augmented reality, outdoor agricultural museum, a sustainable farming operation, and even educational endeavors geared towards underprivileged youths and international workers. They say they’ve already heard from about 50 local schools who are interested in bringing their students to the farm.

Although the grounds would look much different as a farm, rather than a horse ranch, the below video gives a glimpse of the wonderful land that they’re working with. If the beauty of the area is any indication, the farm will be a little patch of paradise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?&v=QFUGymUJ7pc

Tags:
Catholic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why marriage is inherently “unfair”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW