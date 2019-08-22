This farm will soon become a Catholic “agri-retreat” center thanks to the Archdiocese of Vancouver

In 2017, the Archdiocese of Vancouver acquired an expensive equestrian facility, for which they have announced a plan to convert into an “agri-retreat” center, where guests will learn about agricultural practices and get to work on an opperational farm while deepening their relationship to their faith.

According to Horse-Canada, the website which listed the sale, the property spans nearly 40 acres and contains a house, garage, shed, game room, a 10-stall barn, an indoor arena, and a mile of trails. The property, which is described as “the ultimate equestrian facility,” was purchased for about $7.5 million.

Comox Valley Record reports, the Church has already submitted an application for the land conversion to the city planner’s office, but the proposal has yet to come before the council. The Church envisions the operation as students, parish groups and other visitors to experience work on a real farm and learn about agriculture, according to the church’s application.

They plan to grow all sorts of crops, including: blueberries, grapes, figs, onions, durham wheat, beans and lentils. The report submitted to the Abbotsford City office suggests how they could benefit the local agriculture market, which they will have to show in order to receive approval. It reads:

“The proposed agricultural development will provide a substantial net increase of agricultural production compared to the current situation. The benefits of the proposed use will enhance agriculture in the short and long term.”

While the proposal does not explain how they intend to renovate the existing on-site buildings, it does discuss the creation of additional buildings, including 6 cabins — large enough to sleep 8 — and an additional large building where they would house their staff.

Some of the ambitious ideas for the project range from an augmented reality, outdoor agricultural museum, a sustainable farming operation, and even educational endeavors geared towards underprivileged youths and international workers. They say they’ve already heard from about 50 local schools who are interested in bringing their students to the farm.

Although the grounds would look much different as a farm, rather than a horse ranch, the below video gives a glimpse of the wonderful land that they’re working with. If the beauty of the area is any indication, the farm will be a little patch of paradise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?&v=QFUGymUJ7pc