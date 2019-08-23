Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Africa has every reason to celebrate!

DARFUR
UN Photo | Olivier Chassot | CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 23, 2019

In celebrating 50 years of their continent-wide umbrella organization for the bishops, prelates marvel at five decades of growth.

Africa has every reason to celebrate, according to an archbishop of Ghana, because in the last 50 years, Church membership there has gone from 40 million to 178 million, meaning that Africa’s Catholics now make up about 17% of the universal Church.

Archbishop Gabriel Palmer-Buckle of Cape Coast, Ghana, said this during a homily for the 50th anniversary celebrations of what is known as SECAM, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar.

Pope Paul VI officially inaugurated SECAM in Uganda at the end of July in 1969, during the first visit of a pope to Africa in modern times.

SECAM grew out of the Second Vatican Council, when the pastors of Africa found that they wanted a forum that would enable them to speak with a united voice, to share the vision of Africa with the universal Church.

Now, 50 years later, the umbrella organization includes many native African cardinals and prelates.

“From barely 50 bishops, archbishops and cardinals who were present at the inauguration of SECAM here in Kampala, today Africa has over 500 bishops and archbishops, and as many as 25 cardinals ministering to the Church on our continent and in the universal Church,” Archbishop Palmer-Buckle said. “From a population of about 40 million Catholics 50 years ago, we have every reason to celebrate a population of over 178 million on the continent, making about 17% of the Universal Church.”

The headquarters of SECAM is in Accra, Ghana, and there are three official languages: English, French and Portuguese.

The organization aims to facilitate fruitful collaboration among the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, working through the eight regional conferences (Central Africa region, West Africa region, Egypt region, etc).

The jubilee year to celebrate its 50 years has just wrapped up. It was dedicated to the theme “Church-Family of God in Africa, Celebrate your Jubilee! Proclaim Jesus Christ your Savior.”

Read more:
Where are the oldest churches in Africa?
