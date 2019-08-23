Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Spirituality

Are you an exhausted mother? Pray this prayer to St. Rose of Lima for strength

Sainte Rose de Lima
Claudio Coello | Public Domain US
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 23, 2019

Rose was a devoted child who helped her parents when they were in difficulties.

St. Rose of Lima felt God calling her to lead a life consecrated to him, but her parents didn’t understand. They greatly desired that she would marry and often ridiculed her for the choices she made.

Faced with her parents’ opposition, Rose stayed at home and devoted herself to prayer and works of charity. She prayed for her parents, hoping some day they would understand her calling to be a bride of Jesus Christ.

Later on, her parents were in financial trouble, so she worked all day and sewed all night. Even though her parents did not treat her well, Rose respected them and helped them when they were in need.

Read more:
Pope: Even if you resent your dad, you can still have the experience of the Father’s love

Here is a prayer invoking St. Rose’s intercession in a particular way for all mothers, especially those mothers who are in need of strength. She helped her own parents when they needed her and remains a powerful intercessor for those mothers who need extra graces from God.

St. Rose, devout Virgin, fragrant rose in the garden of God, sweetly blooming amid the thorns of distressing tribulation and severe mortification, white as snow in the immaculate innocence of your heart, glowing in the love of God that consumed you.

Your devotedness to your parents was so great that you labored night and day to relieve their poverty, and most tenderly cared for them in their sickness.

Most grateful, most humble daughter, have pity on me and my children. Teach me, by conduct truly Christian, to deserve the warmhearted gratitude of my children. Teach my children to appreciate my love and the numerous sacrifices that I cheerfully make for their sake; teach them to repay the same by filial love and obedience, and chiefly by fervent prayers for me.

Bless me and my entire family. May our hearts be intimately united even in adversity. Let us not place our happiness in temporal prosperity, but rather in the hope of a future eternal blessedness.

Pray, likewise, O sainted patroness of America, for all Christian mothers in particular, that Christian life and sentiments may everywhere be awakened among them. May these sentiments spread far and wide, uniting all families into the one great family of God, in which Jesus Christ may live and rule with God the Father and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian angels
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW