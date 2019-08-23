Are you an exhausted mother? Pray this prayer to St. Rose of Lima for strength

St. Rose of Lima felt God calling her to lead a life consecrated to him, but her parents didn’t understand. They greatly desired that she would marry and often ridiculed her for the choices she made.

Faced with her parents’ opposition, Rose stayed at home and devoted herself to prayer and works of charity. She prayed for her parents, hoping some day they would understand her calling to be a bride of Jesus Christ.

Later on, her parents were in financial trouble, so she worked all day and sewed all night. Even though her parents did not treat her well, Rose respected them and helped them when they were in need.

Here is a prayer invoking St. Rose’s intercession in a particular way for all mothers, especially those mothers who are in need of strength. She helped her own parents when they needed her and remains a powerful intercessor for those mothers who need extra graces from God.