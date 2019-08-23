“Unlawful and inhumane”: Bishops blast new rule for immigrant children

An official of the US bishops’ conference harshly criticized a “final rule” published by the Trump administration, which would circumvent the Flores agreement’s restrictions on how long immigrant children can be detained.

Already under Obama, the government was trying to avoid the 1997 Flores rule, which maintains that children can only be held for 20 days. It also mandates basic care for children being held.

Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, condemned the final rule published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).