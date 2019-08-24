Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
For Her

How to navigate predatory clickbait when you’re pregnant

PREGNANCY
By Shutter_M | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Aug 24, 2019

It's hard not to click those sensational headlines, but you owe it to yourself to keep your peace.

You are a good mom, and you care a lot about the health of the baby inside of you. You’re also intelligent, diligent, and determined to give your baby the best start that you can. Lucky you. Your love and concern makes you a prime target for unscrupulous websites who want your clicks more than they care about giving you accurate information, much less peace of mind. 

If you’ve been pregnant for more than 30 seconds, you already know what I’m talking about … 

“Five weird things that can affect your chances of a healthy pregnancy” 

“Pregnancy safety: Twelve hidden dangers lurking in your house”

“15 Dangerous things women do when they’re expecting”

Or worse, the articles lean on some new scientific study, in order to force you to take it seriously. I found a headline recently claiming that a major study found that pregnant women who don’t get enough sunshine are more likely to have children born with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism. Terrifying, right? 

The stakes are so high that it’s hard not to click. What do you have to lose? On the one hand, you’ve never heard of anything like this. And yet — what if you click, and it makes all the difference? Or what if you don’t click, and that makes all the difference? It’s hard to keep scrolling, especially if you’re a first-time mom and you aren’t used to this particularly aggressive corner of the internet yet. 

If you’re already anxious, though, I can guarantee you’re not making your life any easier to give in to the sense of anxiety that crops up, on cue, with every article you come across online.

Before you go googling “pregnancy + sunlight exposure + learning disabilities,” I’ll save you the trouble. It was one of those things seems plausible, till you look closer. It didn’t define its terms, even the important ones, like what exactly qualified as a learning disability. It used the infamous phrase “experts say,” but forgot to name or quote those experts. It was mostly speculation, and almost no actual information. 

But the thing is, you wouldn’t have known that if you didn’t read carefully. If you read the headline, and skimmed, you’d probably leave the site feeling twice as anxious. Sunlight is a big problem! Are you getting enough? Are you sure it’s enough? The unscrupulous writer of the article doesn’t care that you’re a wreck now, because you clicked, and that’s all they wanted. 

But I’m here to tell you that have better things to do with your limited emotional energy and time.

Here’s how you can avoid this sort of predatory “Fear of Missing Out” going forward. You owe it to yourself to have a more peaceful pregnancy, if possible.

Pick one or two sources you trust, and stick to those. You don’t need everything that the internet has to offer. You probably have friends who can send you to some responsible websites. 

Pay attention to the source of the article. Is it a legitimate medical resource, like Mayo Clinic or the ACOG, or is it a column from a gossip magazine, or somebody’s personal blog? Read whatever you want, but don’t give it all the same weight.

If you do find yourself panicking that you drank the wrong herbal tea and the baby is in trouble, look deeper. Did that article cite primary sources? Did it mix up correlation with causation? How big was the study they’re citing? Vague language and lack of quotes and sources are huge red flags. Don’t get worried until you’re sure you understand how it all works. 

Pay attention to why you’re clicking. Are you curious and interested, or are you already worried, and you want to give yourself a reason to confirm your worst fears? If you’re not in the mood to read impartially, maybe it’s not the time to click. If you want to come back to it, make sure you read it when you’re feeling happy and rested. 

Read more:
Why you shouldn’t be ashamed of having “pregnancy brain”
Read more:
Why you should disregard comments about your pregnancy weight

 

Tags:
Pregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  3. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  4. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  5. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  6. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  7. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
  8. Desde la fe
    10 Good reasons to save sex until marriage
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW