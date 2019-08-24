Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
News

Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in violence

JOSE MARTIN GUZMAN VEGA
Diócesis Matamoros | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 24, 2019

Fr. Guzmán Vega joins growing list of clergy deaths.

Friday morning, Fr. Juan Martín Guzmán Vega became the 27th priest in Mexico to be murdered.

According to the Catholic Multimedia Center (CCM), Fr. Guzmán, variously referred to as Fr. Juan Martín or Fr. José Martín, was stabbed several times with a knife after returning to his rectory from a walk outside to get food. “Neighbors heard cries for help inside the parish, when they approached they saw Father José Martín seriously injured so he was transferred to the General Hospital of the town to be treated,” the report said. “Minutes later his death was declared.”

He was 55 and had been a priest for 15 years and served in the diocesan prison pastoral ministry and in the community of Cristo Rey de La Paz, Ejido Santa Adelaida.

Fr. Guzmán’s bishop, Eugenio Lira Rugarcía of the Diocese of Matamoros, issued a statement expressing “deep pain” over the “unfortunate death of the presbyter José Martín Guzmán Vega, of whom the competent authorities have already begun investigations to clarify the facts and do justice.

“In the meantime, we express our condolences to the Guzmán Vega family and the Cristo Rey de la Paz Parish Community, Ejido Santa Adelaida, and invite everyone to join in prayer to ask God for the eternal rest of Fr. Martin,” the bishop said.

CCM, a website run by Pauline Fr. Omar Sotelo, took note of a “rebound in violence” in Matamoros, a city bordering Brownsville, Texas. On August 19, state news media reported an incidence of shootings that injured and killed various people, including a child under 10 years old.

The August 23 murder is the latest violence against religious figures in Mexico. “So far this year there have been several incidents against priests and religious,” CCM noted. “Such is the case of a priest injured by a firearm in Cuernavaca Morelos and death threats to priests in various areas of Veracruz.”

On August 3, Fr. Aarón Méndez Ruiz, director of the Casa del Migrante AMAR migrant shelter in Nuevo Laredo, was kidnapped after blocking an attempt by an organized criminal group to kidnap Cuban migrants from the shelter.

Members of the criminal group that abducted Father Méndez had attempted to kidnap Cuban migrants from the shelter with the intention of holding them for ransom, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW). CSW noted that Nuevo Laredo had been added to the U.S. “Remain in Mexico” program, which requires migrants to stay in Mexico while they await immigration hearings in the United States. Father Méndez is one of many priests running shelters for migrants and asylum seekers in the area, CSW said:

Many criminal groups view Church leaders, both Catholic and Protestant, and their influence, as a threat to their power. Religious leaders continue to be threatened, kidnapped and killed, and a lack of proper investigation means perpetrators are not brought to justice.

Mervyn Thomas, chief executive of CSW, commented, “We urge the international community to engage with the Mexican government on these matters and to recognize the role that many religious leaders play, not only as leaders of their churches, but also as voices for peace, justice and integrity, and as human rights defenders.”

In July, Fr. Juvenal Candía Mosso was shot in the city of Cuernavaca while riding in a taxi for a prison ministry meeting. The priest was taken to the hospital. The driver was also injured in the attack, and died from his wounds. According to Catholic News Agency, quoting local media, the attack took place the evening of July 22 in front of San José Seminary in the village of Chamilpa, part of metro Cuernavaca.

Tags:
Mexico
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
  5. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  8. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW