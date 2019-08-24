Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
For Her

What ‘becoming a mother’ really means

MOTHERHOOD
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Annalisa Teggi | Aug 24, 2019

After my first son was born, I learned there was another big hurdle to cross.

I wasn’t ready to be a mother when my first son was born. I wanted to be a mother; I’d taken a course on obstetrics, and I’d listened to advice from my mother, my mother-in-law, and my grandmother, but nothing could cushion the impact of the tsunami that struck me. You become a mother the moment your child starts to grow in your womb, and you’re a mother in an even newer and more visible way when your child is born—and yet, you’re still just at the beginning of becoming a mother. You’re undeniably a mother when you’re changing diapers, breastfeeding, cuddling, and loving, and yet, deep down, there’s another sort of pregnancy going on: a painful, necessary, and infinitely blessed one.

Going through another kind of labor

That is the sense in which I say that I was not prepared, and perhaps one shouldn’t be … But it should be said out loud that there’s this hurdle to cross: for all intents and purposes, another full-fledged labor. It’s longer and less visible. It happened again with the birth of my children who came afterwards, but with the firstborn, it was an experience that had an incredible impact on me.

I could summarize all of this with an event I remember very clearly, although I would prefer to recall better things about myself. My son Michael was just a month old, and I was just getting the measure of all the new things that came with his birth, so I was, frankly, tired and preoccupied. One night, he started to cry after I had breastfed him and left him perfectly clean. I couldn’t understand why he was so inconsolable. I was holding him in my arms, and with a brusque tone of voice, I eventually said, “Who are you, really? What do you want?” In retrospect, looking at it with 13 years of distance, I see I was asking myself those same questions.

Suffering: A path of transformation

It took me a long time to name what happened to me after Michael’s birth, and even more time to reassure myself that the fragility I’d experienced wasn’t the inability to be a mother — it was postpartum depression. But I only realized that many years later. That difficult and frustrating time wasn’t a black mark on my history as a mother, but rather the inevitable dark side of the light. From a Christian perspective, it was the Cross that I needed to bear to fulfill my vocation as a mother.

For human beings, it’s not sufficient consolation to know that pain and suffering can be overcome, because that would be like saying that the part of our life that is suffering can simply be thrown away or discarded. What really speaks to us is that suffering can be part of the “gestation” of something good. Just as a baby must go through the darkness of the birth canal, so also many mothers must go through periods of darkness.

Becoming a mother is a transformation akin to a conversion. It’s not just a matter of willpower; conversion happens when we are faced with the presence of someone outside ourselves. It reminds me of Jacob and his nocturnal struggle with the angel in Genesis 32.

You can truly change and arrive at a new place in your life only if you struggle with this Presence. Allow me to say that the arrival of a child is similar to the angel whose presence gives rise to a struggle. Certainly, a mother doesn’t struggle with her own child, but the baby is the spokesperson of the Presence who creates all things and who challenges us to grow.

In the presence of a new life that grows in your womb and that you then cradle in your arms, a mother’s “I” is broken, so that she can open herself to a “you.” She comes out on the other side both wounded and blessed like Jacob. None of that struggle is meaningless or in vain, exactly as every push during labor brings the baby a centimeter closer to the light.

Every path in a person’s life, in whatever direction it may go, or better, whatever vocation it may follow, is a constant education that teaches us to shape who we are and who we will become. I think that the educator is God the Father. On my path, this Teacher has put maternity in my path, probably because it was the best thing for me so I could deepen my relationship with Him. I’ve given birth to a child, but in the long run that same event was a birth for me.

The mother-child relationship threw my everyday egocentrism into crisis. When I put someone else at the center of my life, it also brought into focus part of me that had been hidden by the idol of my own desires. But that’s not all. This experience forced me to look beyond maternity. How easy it is for us end up repeating that phrase from the Our Father that says “Thy will be done.” We can comfortably say it and spend our days centered on our countless personal desires. It took motherhood and the long period of labor that I experienced well beyond the births of my children to welcome the will of Another in my life.

Read more:
The part of new motherhood that no one ever talks about
Read more:
Postpartum depression is a family affair — and dads can get it, too
Tags:
MotherhoodParenting
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  3. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  4. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  5. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  6. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  7. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
  8. Desde la fe
    10 Good reasons to save sex until marriage
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW