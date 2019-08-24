What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski | Aug 24, 2019

Here is an inside look at what the Holy Father does with his time.

Chosen to lead the Catholic Church since 2013, Pope Francis follows in a long line of popes that stretches all the way back to St. Peter. In many ways the papacy has evolved over the years to meet the demands of the modern world, but what has remained for two millennia is the pope’s weighty responsibility.

The man who occupies the Throne of Peter is in charge of roughly 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, and his chief role is to do what he can to lead the faithful closer in relationship with Jesus Christ.

To that end, the pope of today has designed his day with his primary responsibilities in mind, maintaining a strict schedule of prayer that keeps his soul in touch with God.

Here is a brief slideshow that highlights different aspects of his day.

Read more:
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Read more:
How do popes choose their new name?
