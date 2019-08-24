Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
When the world is full of serpents, pray this prayer to be a dove

DOVES
Helena Mulkerns | UN Photo | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Aug 24, 2019

"Let me retain innocence and simplicity in the midst of this complex world ..."

It’s not easy to be a Christian, and at times it can appear that there are serpents all around us, trying to prevent us from living the Gospel message.

This isn’t new. Jesus sent forth his disciples with full knowledge that they were going to be surrounded by the attacks of the Evil One.

Jesus sent out these twelve after instructing them thus … Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves…You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved. (Matthew 10:5,16,22)

Dutch Catholic priest Henri Nouwen understood this reality and struggled to remain faithful in the midst of his frequent struggles with depression. He wrote the following prayer that can help us as we strive to follow God’s will in a world that does not accept the Christian message.

Dear Lord, you have sent me into this world to preach your word. So often the problems of the world seem so complex and intricate that your word strikes me as embarrassingly simple. Many times I feel tongue-tied in the company of people who are dealing with the world’s social and economic problems.

But you, O Lord, said, “Be clever as serpents and innocent as doves.”

Let me retain innocence and simplicity in the midst of this complex world.

I realize that I have to be informed, that I have to study the many aspects of the problems facing the world, and that I have to try to understand as well as possible the dynamics of our contemporary society. But what really counts is that all this information, knowledge, and insight allows me to speak more clearly and unambiguously your truthful word.

Do not allow evil powers to seduce me with the complexities of the world’s problems, but give me strength to think clearly, speak freely, and act boldly in your service. Give me the courage to show the dove in a world so full of serpents. Amen.

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
