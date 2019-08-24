When the world is full of serpents, pray this prayer to be a dove

It’s not easy to be a Christian, and at times it can appear that there are serpents all around us, trying to prevent us from living the Gospel message.

This isn’t new. Jesus sent forth his disciples with full knowledge that they were going to be surrounded by the attacks of the Evil One.

Jesus sent out these twelve after instructing them thus … Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves…You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved. (Matthew 10:5,16,22)

Dutch Catholic priest Henri Nouwen understood this reality and struggled to remain faithful in the midst of his frequent struggles with depression. He wrote the following prayer that can help us as we strive to follow God’s will in a world that does not accept the Christian message.