Are you struggling to be a good person? Ask God to set you free

Sometimes we will want to be a good person and do good things, but at the end of the day we feel like a terrible person. We failed to do anything that we wanted to do and immediately fell back into our old habits.

We might even feel enslaved to our sins, constantly returning to them even when we are trying to break free from them. At times we are even tempted to give up the struggle and just be content with our bad choices.

The good news is that we can be set free from our pattern of sin and experience the joy of Gospel living. The key is to let God into our lives and to let him work miracles in our heart.

Here is a prayer by Fulbert of Chartes that can act as a first step in the right direction, prayed each day for the intention of being set free from a sinful life. Then, through the confession of our sins in the sacrament of Penance, we can experience the love and mercy of God in a new way.