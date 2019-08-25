Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
News

Building bridges in the Holy Land: “There is a Christian way of living with this conflict.”

OLD CITY JERUSALEM
Share
Print
Daniele Piccini Daniele Piccini-ACN News and Tobias Lehner Tobias Lehner-ACN News | Aug 25, 2019

The administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem talks to Aid to the Church in Need about hopes for peace in the Holy Land.

Franciscan Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa has already spent more than three decades in Jerusalem. In 2016, the former Custos of the Holy Land was made archbishop and apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. In an interview with Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), he spoke about the situation of Christians in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

What is the current situation of the Christians in the Holy Land?

It is often said that three groups of people live in the region that is considered the Holy Land proper: Israelis, Palestinians and Christians. But the Christians are not a “third people.” The Christians belong to the people among whom they live. As Christians we don’t have any territorial claims. Meeting a Christian does not represent a danger to Jews or Muslims. However, life is not easy for the Christians: it is more difficult for Christians to find work or an apartment. The living conditions are much more difficult.

Is the religious freedom of the Christians restricted?

It is necessary to make distinctions here. The freedom to practice religion is one thing, the freedom of conscience is another. The freedom to practice religion exists: the Christians can celebrate their divine services and develop their community life.

Freedom of conscience means that all Church members can express themselves freely and should members of other religions wish to become Christians, they have the right to do so. That is a lot more complicated.

Politics always plays a major role in the Holy Land. Even wanting to visit a certain place can quickly evolve into a political issue. For example: Christians from Bethlehem would like to go to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to pray. However, this is often not possible because they need a permit to do so.

Therefore, is this an issue of religious freedom or is it just politics and they are not being granted permission to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre because they are Palestinians? It is all interconnected.

The US government has moved its embassy to Jerusalem. How perceptible are the effects of political measures of this kind?


For the time being, this has not had much of an effect on everyday life. However, politically, relocating the U.S. Embassy is a dead end. All issues relating to Jerusalem that do not take account of both sides—Israelis and Palestinians—lead to a deep fracture on a political level. And that is exactly what happened.

After the relocation of the US Embassy, the Palestinians broke off all relations with the US government, bringing the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian regions, which were moving sluggishly anyway, to a complete standstill.

Is there something the Church can do in this dead-end political situation?

Christians make up about one per cent of the population. We therefore cannot expect to carry the same political weight as other groups. But, of course, the Church has strong connections worldwide. And then there are the millions of Christian pilgrims who come here from all over the world.

It is our job to communicate to the people: there is a Christian way of living in this country. There is a Christian way of living with this conflict. This is not the time for big gestures. The Church has to try to establish small connections and build small bridges.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle East
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  4. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  6. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW