Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
This is what conversion really looks like

STRACH
Marina Vitale/Unsplash | CC0
Philip Kosloski | Aug 25, 2019

Conversion must be part of every Christian's faith journey.

Often Christians talk about being “converted” to the Christian faith. Unfortunately, there is much confusion about what conversion truly looks like, and it often ends us being something that only touches the surface of a person’s soul.

In reality, Jesus challenged his disciples to be converted in a way that was meant to radically change their lives.

Jesus used the Greek word metanoia when speaking about conversion, and his word choice was deliberate. Pope St. Paul VI, in his Apostolic Constitution Paenitemini, explains the gravity of Jesus’ choice of words.

The kingdom of God announced by Christ can be entered only by a “change of heart” (“metanoia”), that is to say through that intimate and total change and renewal of the entire man—of all his opinions, judgments and decisions—which takes place in him in the light of the sanctity and charity of God, the sanctity and charity which were manifested to us in the Son and communicated fully.

Metanoia is often described as a complete “turning around,” where an individual is walking in one direction, but then turns around to walk in the other direction.

In the early Church this metanoia was symbolized in the sacrament of Baptism. Before baptism could be administered, the catechumens had to profess their faith in front of the priest/bishop and renounce their former way of life. The Catholic Encyclopedia explains how this renunciation and profession was practiced.

The catechumen standing with his face to the West, which symbolized the abode of darkness, and stretching out his hand, or sometimes spitting out in defiance and abhorrence of the devil, was wont to make this abjuration. It was also customary after this for the candidate for baptism to make an explicit promise of obedience to Christ. This was called by the Greeks syntassesthai Christo, the giving of oneself over to the control of Christ…During this declaration of attachment to Jesus Christ the person to be baptized turned towards the East as towards the region of light.

As a result, every Christian is challenged to look at their own lives and see if they have truly turned towards God in their thoughts, words and deeds. While they may have been baptized at an early age, Christians can still have a “conversion” (sometimes called a “reversion”), where they freely accept the Gospel of Jesus Christ and pledge their obedience to God.

Conversion is never meant to be something that is handled lightly and should never only be “skin deep.” It is an experience that touches the very core of our being and changes it, making us into a new person. That is what true conversion looks like.

Read more:
How to go to confession when you haven’t gone in years
Read more:
What comes first? Conversion or salvation? See Cantalamessa’s surprising answer

 

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
