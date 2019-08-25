This underground crypt is considered the Sistine Chapel of rock-hewn churches

Also known as “The Crypt of Original Sin,” the cave had already been inhabited back in the Paleolithic era.
Click here to launch the slideshow
The crypt itself was almost forgotten and neglected for centuries, and it was even used as a refuge for shepherds, who would refer to it (according to the post published by Atlas Obscura) as “the cave of the 100 saints,” due to the abundant paintings covering its walls.
Here, one can “read” the biblical history of Creation, but can also appreciate the images of the apostles Peter, Andrew, and John; the Archangels Michael, Raphael and Gabriel; and an image of Our Lady. One of the wall paintings images, depicting Adam and Eve and the snake around the Tree, gives the crypt its name.
Nowadays, the crypt is one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.
Grateful appreciation to VisitMatera.it for the great images.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?