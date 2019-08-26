Begin your day with this prayer to Our Lady of Czestochowa

For people of Polish descent around the world, Our Lady of Czestochowa remains a constant inspiration. She has been a strong rock that has helped countless people stay rooted in Jesus Christ in the midst of some of the most violent storms.

This particular image of the Virgin Mary reveals a mother who has been scarred, but still faithful in her duties. She never forgets her spiritual children and gazes at them with a look of compassion.

Our Lady of Czestochowa is a strong woman, and encourages us to keep the faith, no matter what might happen to us throughou the day. Here is a morning offering prayer to her, consecrating the entire day to the “Black Madonna,” who has helped so many people during their darkest of trials.