Begin your day with this prayer to Our Lady of Czestochowa

The "Black Madonna" of Poland can help you remain faithful to God through any storm.
This particular image of the Virgin Mary reveals a mother who has been scarred, but still faithful in her duties. She never forgets her spiritual children and gazes at them with a look of compassion.
Our Lady of Czestochowa is a strong woman, and encourages us to keep the faith, no matter what might happen to us throughou the day. Here is a morning offering prayer to her, consecrating the entire day to the “Black Madonna,” who has helped so many people during their darkest of trials.
Holy Mother of Czestochowa, Thou art full of grace, goodness and mercy. I consecrate to Thee all my thoughts, words and actions, my soul and body. I beseech Thy blessings and especially prayers for my salvation. Today, I consecrate myself to Thee, Good Mother, totally with body and soul amid joy and sufferings to obtain for myself and others Thy blessings on this earth and eternal life in Heaven. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?