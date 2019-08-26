Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Begin your day with this prayer to Our Lady of Czestochowa

Our Lady of Czestochowa
Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Aug 26, 2019

The "Black Madonna" of Poland can help you remain faithful to God through any storm.

For people of Polish descent around the world, Our Lady of Czestochowa remains a constant inspiration. She has been a strong rock that has helped countless people stay rooted in Jesus Christ in the midst of some of the most violent storms.

Read more:
Everything you always wanted to know about Poland’s Black Madonna

This particular image of the Virgin Mary reveals a mother who has been scarred, but still faithful in her duties. She never forgets her spiritual children and gazes at them with a look of compassion.

Our Lady of Czestochowa is a strong woman, and encourages us to keep the faith, no matter what might happen to us throughou the day. Here is a morning offering prayer to her, consecrating the entire day to the “Black Madonna,” who has helped so many people during their darkest of trials.

Holy Mother of Czestochowa, Thou art full of grace, goodness and mercy. I consecrate to Thee all my thoughts, words and actions, my soul and body. I beseech Thy blessings and especially prayers for my salvation. Today, I consecrate myself to Thee, Good Mother, totally with body and soul amid joy and sufferings to obtain for myself and others Thy blessings on this earth and eternal life in Heaven. Amen.

Read more:
Why does the Black Madonna of Jasna Gora have scars on her face?
Read more:
Why is the Jasna Góra Shrine one the most popular pilgrimage destinations in Poland?
